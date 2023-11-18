Alleged N394m fraud: CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) said it has arraigned the Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Graft Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, on a 10-count charge before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Press, CCB, Veronica Kato, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

Kato said the charges against Magaji bordered on alleged breaches of the code of conduct for public officers, conflict of interest, abuse of office, false asset declaration, bribery, accepting gifts, and others.

She said that Magaji was arraigned before the tribunal on Thursday.

Kato said investigations showed the existence of undisclosed bank accounts to the tune of N394 million, thereby raising suspicion of corruption.

She said the defendant was, however, granted bail with the sum of N5 million and two sureties with properties within the FCT.