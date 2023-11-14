Alleged LASTMA, Police extortion: Okada operators cash-in as danfo drivers withdraw services in Lagos

Commercial bus

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Commuters were stranded, yesterday as commercial bus operators, popularly called danfo drivers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, operating in the Abule-Egba-Iyana-Ipaja axis, suspended services to protest alleged extortion and exorbitant fines on members by the state traffic officials and the police.

Unfortunately, workers and school pupils were caught in the web, as they were stranded at various bus stops waiting endlessly for danfo busses.

Some recalcitrant danfo drivers, who dared to operate were either forced to turn back or had their buses seized by NURTW enforcement team in compliance with the directive.

Many commuters also resorted to trekking to their various destinations, while other patronised commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okoda as well as tricyclists, called Keke.

The danfo drivers were protesting alleged daily seizure of their buses and extortion by officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and the Policemen attached to special duties, who impound their buses, placing at least N100,000 fine before releasing such impounded vehicle.

Some of the affected areas include Abule-Egba, Iyana-Ipaja, Dopemu, Egbeda, Ikeja, Oshodi and environs.

Most of the roads were left empty as only the Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, buses operated, as well as private commercial owners.

One of the danfo drivers, who spoke to Vanguard, Abayomi Ahmed, lamented: “We have to withdraw our buses as LASTMA and policemen extortion, harassment are becoming unbearable. They impound our buses at bus stops where they claim we were operating at undesignated points.

“The least they fine us is N100,000. Where do they want us to get that kind of money in this economic situation? Enough is enough.

“We have decided to withdraw our services to protest the illegal activities as well as notify the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and relevant authorities for their immediate intervention to ensure sanity.

“We can’t take the nonsense anymore. The economy is unfavourable to everyone.

“We have children and family members to be taken care of. We can’t be working for LASTMA and Police under the pretext of flouting traffic rules.”

Lagos govt reacts

Following the protest, the Lagos State Government has assured that it would continue to partner with operators to improve commuting services within the state while promoting safety on the road.

Addressing the aggrieved protesters, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, explained that the state government “is desirous of an effective transportation system and acknowledges the role commercial bus operators play in providing mobility for the citizenry.”

Giwa, explained that enforcement of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018 amended would not be suspended for any reason as it was designed to sanitize the roads and promote good road etiquette among motorists.

He, however, appealed to operators to adhere to the law and avoid apprehension.

Police, govt meet stakeholders

However, the Lagos State Police Command had earlier concluded stakeholders’ meeting to address the planned November 13 protest by public transport drivers in the state.

The meeting, attended by the leadership of the Police Command, Lagos State Government, LASTMA and the NURTW, critically examined the pertinent issues and concerns raised by the drivers.

At the end of the meeting, stakeholders agreed to collaborate in ensuring compliance with all traffic laws by transporters and to monitor the conduct of law enforcement officers within the state.

