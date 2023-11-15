Alleged Arson: NLC strike stalls arraignment of Lebanese national, 1 other

The arraignment of a Lebanese national, Maged Ali-Taan, for alleged arson, was on Wednesday stalled by the ongoing organised labour strike.

Ali-Taan, the Managing Director of Alibert Products Nigeria Limited alongside his employee Mustapha Tiamiyu, is charged before a Federal High Court Kano by the Inspector General of Police.

The defendants are charged with three counts bordering on conspiracy, arson and attempt to temper with an electric transformer.

NAN reports that the defendants were not in court due to the industrial action called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Speaking to journalist, the Prosecutor, Mr Abdulsalam Saleh, said the defendants committed the offence on Dec.20, 2021, at no 5c Murtala Muhammed Way Kano.

He alleged that on the same date, the defendants conspired willfully and maliciously set fire to the building at no 5c Murtala Muhammed Way Kano which he occupied as a tenant and used as a showroom.

“In the process, Ali-Taan made a fraudulent insurance claim on the said building.

“The defendants also allegedly attempted to temper with electric cables and transformer used for supplying electricity to the said building”

Saleh said that the offences contravened the provisions of section 3(6),1(4)(a) and 1(19)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The court fixed Nov.22, for arraignment before Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa. (NAN)