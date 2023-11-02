All Souls’ Day: History, significance

People marking the All Souls’ Day, which remembers the loved ones who have died. (Sanghamitra Sarkar/2016 Sony World Photography Awards)

All Souls’ Day is observed on November 2. It is a day of remembrance and intercession for the departed souls. From history to significance, here is all you need to know.

Also known as the Feast of All Souls , it is a solemn and significant observance in the liturgical calendar of the Christian faith.

According to the Christian calendar, it is observed on November 2 each year in several nations. Many Christian denominations within the Roman Catholic communion pray on this day for all the faithful who have died. Also, for those baptised Christians who are said to be in purgatory, having died with the penalty of lesser sins.

This day is dedicated to remembering and praying for the souls of the departed, particularly those in purgatory. They are believed to be on their way to heaven but in need of purification.

It is celebrated today, November 2 right after Halloween on October 31 and All Saints’ Day on November 1. The tradition of offering prayers for the deceased has its roots in old writings, particularly in 2 Maccabees 12:42–46.

However, the venerated Roman Catholic saint St. Odilo of Cluny is credited with creating a particular day for intercession for the deceased souls. This custom is thought to have been established at St. Odilo’s abbey of Cluny somewhere between 998 and 1030.

The event began in a small area and quickly expanded to other monasteries and dioceses around France. Since its adoption in Rome in the fourteenth century, it has become a universal holiday in the Western Catholic tradition.

Significance of All Souls’ Day

The day is significant as Christians believe that prayers and intercessions can help the souls of the departed find peace.

During the event, rituals include burning candles, giving food donations to the needy, attending a special Requiem Mass and placing flowers on graves.

“Dies Irae”, a well-known Latin hymn, is sung during the Requiem Mass celebrated in many churches on All Souls’ Day. It is sung wholeheartedly in honour of the souls who have left this world and perhaps gone to heaven. Hindustan Times