Alex Okoroji galvanizes women leaders in Lagos

By Benjamin Njoku

Influential women from across the world are bound to converge on Lagos from December 13 through 15 for the 107th edition of the world Women Economic Forum, WEF, summit taking place in West Africa.

President of the Women Economic Forum, WEF, West Africa and Nollywood actress, Dr. Alex Okoroji is leaving no stone unturned in her bid to make the three days event a huge success.

At a recent media parley, Okoroji who is also the G100 Global Chair for Media Arts and Communication and President of the Nigeria-India Business Council for Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, WICCI, said the event, is “a unique opportunity to connect with influential women leaders, learn from their experiences, share ideas, build networks, and create opportunities for economic growth. It is also a chance to raise awareness of the challenges facing women in business while advocating for policies and programs that support women’s economic empowerment.”

Okoroji further informed that the three-day event will take place at the 5-star Lagos Oriental Hotel, after the G100 West Africa Meetings happening December 11-12 at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Lagos.

According to her, the conference will feature powerful keynotes and panel discussions with 250+ Speakers in 18 VIP plenary sessions and Fireside chats across the three days and will discuss the most pressing issues and global solutions for women in business, society, and across industries.

Her words: “The WEF West Africa edition is the first-of-its-kind regional edition that brings together women leaders and men allies from across the world and within our region into Nigeria.

“This is to discuss the most pressing issues and global solutions for women in business, society and across industries.”