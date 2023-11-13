Alaghodaro Golf Tournament: Shaibu, wife, Maryann emerge winners of Gov’s Cup

By Jacob Ajom

The 7th edition of the Alaghodaro Golf Tournament played on Saturday at the prestigious Benin Golf Course ended on a glorious note for the Edo State second family.

The State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and wife, Maryann, emerged overall winners of the men and women special guests’ golf tournament, respectively.

Shaibu carted away the prestigious overall winner trophy for men, while the wife clinched that of the women.

Speaking shortly after the tournament, Shaibu who was overwhelmed with joy, said he was grateful to God Almighty that he and his wife emerged overall winners in the VVIP categories despite all odds.

He said, “I want to dedicate this trophy to the good people of Edo State who has stood by this government in the last seven years, culminating in the seventh edition of the Alaghodaro.

“But for the support of Edo people, we would not have been where we are today.”

Alaghodaro is an economic summit that brings together captains of industry within and outside Nigeria to brainstorm on how to develop Edo State industrially and economically.

It started with the inception of the incumbent administration in 2017 when the first edition was held. It is also an avenue to showcase the achievement of the state government in all areas of human endeavours.