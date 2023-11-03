Alaafin: Kingmakers absent as Court strikes out case against Makinde, others

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

A High Court 1 sitting in Oyo town, yesterday, struck out a suit filed by the Basorun of Oyo town, Yusuf Ayoola and four other claimants against Governor Seyi Makinde and two others on the vacant Alaafin stool.

Ayoola and other defendants were absent as the court delivered its judgement.

Other claimants in suit no HOY/38/2023 include the Akinniku of Oyo, Wakeel Oyedepo; the Areago Basorun, Amuda Yusuf; Waheed Oyetunjii and Gbadebo Mufutau, Baale Alapo.

The Counsel to the claimants, Mr Sobaloju, who was represented in the Court, had earlier sought the withdrawal of suit HOY/38/2023 replacing it with a fresh suit.

He argued that a fresh suit was filed in replacement of the old ones.

Sobaloju, on Monday, requested that the status quo be maintained on the two motions filed pending before the Court.

But his prayers could not be granted as the defence counsel argued that they were yet to file a counter affidavit on the exparte motion.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, while ruling on the suit, struck it out sequel to its withdrawal by the claimants.