Alaafin: Court adjourns kingmakers’ fresh suit against Makinde till Dec 14

Governor Seyi Makinde

An Oyo High Court sitting in Awe has adjourned for hearing a fresh suit filed by Oyo kingmakers (Oyomesi) against Gov. Seyi Makinde and two others on the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo till Dec. 14.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Attorney General Commissioner for Justice and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters were joined in the suit as co-defendants.

The claimants in the suit No HOY/41/2023 are High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, (Basorun of Oyo), High Chief Wakeel Oyedepo, (Lagunna), High Chief Amuda Yusuf (Akinniku), High Chief Waheed Oyetunji (Aare Ago Basorun) and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau (Baale Alapo).

The kingmakers, in the suit filed on their behalf by their Lead Counsel, Mr Kazeem Sobaloju, after the withdrawal and subsequent striking out of a similar case by the court, had approached the court on Thursday with a fresh suit.

Sobaloju reminded the court that he had two pending applications filed on Nov. 1 on the subject matter before the court.

He said that the counter affidavit to the notice of preliminary objection and the interim injunction were served on him barely 45 minutes ago.

Sobaloju prayed to the court for maintenance of the status quo despite the notice of the preliminary objection filed by the defence counsel.

He equally said that he had filed a counter affidavit to the notice of the preliminary objection.

However, the defence counsel, Mr L.A. Abiola, who doubles as the Director, of the Department of Civil Litigation and Advisory Council in the state Ministry of Justice, assured the court of his preparedness to move the application for his notice of preliminary objection.

He said that they were not, in any way, running away from the legal battle.

NAN reports that all the claimants were present in court.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, said following the agreement between both counsels, the matter was adjourned till Dec. 14 for a hearing of the preliminary objection filed by the defence counsel. (NAN)