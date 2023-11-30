Al-Qaeda-linked rebels kill 40 civilians in Burkina Faso

No fewer than 40 civilians were killed by al-Qaeda-linked rebels trying to take control of a besieged town in Burkina Faso’s hard-hit northern region.

The United Nations Human Rights Office described the attack which happened on Saturday as a war crime said it happened at Djibo near Mali’s border.

The Associated Press reported it was one of the largest clashes in recent years in the West African nation under threat from fighters linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The town, located 210 kilometres (130 miles) from the capital, Ouagadougou, has been under blockade by rebels for more than a year, often struggling to provide essential services.

Also, the militants in the latest attack, which occurred on Sunday, also got 42 people injured and three camps razed affecting internally displaced people, according to the UNHRO spokesperson Seif Magango said in a statement on Tuesday that blamed the attack on JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaeda.

“Deliberately targeting civilians or individuals not taking direct part in hostilities constitutes a war crime,” the UN department said, citing reports from its workers on the ground.

“Attacks on civilians are inexcusable and must stop, and those responsible must be held to account following thorough, impartial and independent investigations by the authorities,” the UN statement added.

Around half of Burkina Faso’s territory remains outside of government control. The landlocked country has been ravaged by jihadi attacks. Fighters have killed thousands and displaced more than two million people, further threatening the stability of the country that had two coups last year.