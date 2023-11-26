Akwa Ibom professionals urge APC, others to accept defeat

…congratulate Gov. Eno on appeal court victory

John Alechenu, Abuja

Professionals and businessmen from Akwa Ibom State, have urged opposition political parties in the state to accept defeat and congratulate Governor Umo Eno, over his Appeal Court victory.

The group of professionals explained that what the state required at the moment was unity which it said would propel it to greater heights.

This was contained in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Saturday.

The group observed that the judgement of the Appeal Court confirms the free will of the majority of people in the state as expressed via the ballot box during the March 18, 2023, Governorship election.

Members of the group appealed to all other contestants in the race to accept the choice of the people as confirmed by the Appeal Court.

The statement read in part, “Our Platform congratulates Governor Umo Eno on his well-deserved victory at the Appeal Court, which upheld his election as Akwa Ibom State Governor at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State.

“As an apolitical group, which focuses only on good governance and the wellbeing of the people of Akwa Ibom State, we hold that the Appeal Court judgment is in tandem with the expressed Will of the people at the Governorship election.

“Our group therefore urges other political Parties and contenders to the office of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State in the last election, to accept the verdict of the people as also reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal and join hands with Pastor Umo Eno to move our dear State forward.

“From the inception of office on May 29, 2023, Governor Eno especially with his ARISE agenda, has continued to demonstrate an exceptional vision, capacity, competence and proficiency for leadership, in line with the confidence reposed on him by the people as the best hand to lead the State at this critical time.

“We urge them as patriots not to engage in further litigation at the Supreme Court but redirect the resources, energy and time towards building and lifting the State to a higher height” the statement read.

The group further urged the people of Akwa Ibom State to rally around Pastor Eno in his quest to further develop the State and improve on the legacies of his predecessors in office.