Akwa Ibom govt, CSO, bicker over Supplementary Budget provisions

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

A Civil Society Organization, Policy Alert has alleged that the bulk of the capital expenditure of the 2023 supplementary budget passed by the Akwa Ibom State Government was allocated to projects already inaugurated by the last administration.

Policy Alert which promotes fiscal and ecological justice in the Niger Delta region identified the already inaugurated projects to include N1bn for the Dualisation of 19.8km Ikot Oku Ikono Junction-Etinan Road with a flyover at Ikot Oku Ikono.

Other questionable provisions include N500m for the Construction Etinan-Ndon Eyo road, N1.2billion for the Eket-Etinan road, NI billion for the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road, and N6.5bn for the Construction of the International Terminal Building at Victor Attah Int’l Airport, which the organization noted are already inaugurated projects.

These were contained in a statement signed by the organisation’s Programme Officer, Fiscal Reforms and Anti-Corruption, Mr Faith Paulinus, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

The statement stressed: “The provision of a supplementary budget for these projects after they had been inaugurated by the previous administration raises a red flag and demands answers.

“It is also disturbing that the Government of Akwa Ibom State prioritized the provision of furniture for new State House Members and purchase of utility vehicles in the supplementary budget, whereas the allocation for these items in the original budget was already sufficient and far above comparable rates.

“In the supplementary budget, the purchase of 90 Jeeps for the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) had N2.8bn supplementary budget totalling N5.55bn in the revised budget while the purchase of 90 PickUp Trucks for the office of the SSG had a supplementary budget of N1.2bn totalling N2.6bn in the revised budget for the year.

“The State Assembly had a supplementary budget of N200m for Assembly Complex Landscaping, N750m for file cabinets for the Assembly, and N200m for office furniture, wondering why these items needed supplementation having been appropriated in recent times.

“While there is nothing wrong with having a supplementary budget, the amount and the target areas on this particular supplementary budget leave a lot of unanswered questions.

“Akwa Ibom’s total revenue stood at N388.5bn as of the third quarter of 2023. This raises doubt that the State will be able to raise the N850bn revenue it has projected in its revised budget. The N150bn supplementary budget will, therefore, adversely affect the budget credibility of the State.”

The group however, applauded the State Government for making a supplementary budget of N6bn for the implementation of erosion control across the State, N30bn to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, and N500m each for the Construction of the outfall Drain at Atiku Abubakar, Construction of Outfall Drain along Urua Ekpa Road and Construction of Storm Water Control Facilities at Iquita Village, Oron.

It also commended the state Government for listening to the citizen’s appeals by allocating the sum of N300m in the supplementary budget for the construction of the 3.6km Mbikpong- Ikot Akpaedu Road in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area.

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly had in September passed a Supplementary Budget of N150bn bringing the total revised budget to N850bn for the 2023 fiscal year.

But reacting, the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno faulted Policy Alert, describing its controversial appropriation claims as spurious and unfounded.

Eno who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen at the Victor Attah Airport before departing for an official engagement outside the state reiterated his campaign promise that he would complete projects initiated and started by past administrations and funded with the people’s money.

“The truth is that this government will not be responding to frivolous allegations. I won’t be distracted. I have a mission to serve Akwa Ibom State in line with the ARISE Agenda. I’ll keep to that mission and let Akwa Ibom people judge at the end of the day,”

“What’s wrong with funding old projects? These projects are for the Akwa Ibom people. For example, we have to get Airplanes for Ibom Air, these are continuous things that we should do. And even while doing all of that, we haven’t borrowed a dime.

“We will soon take delivery of ten brand new Airbus planes that we ordered. And I know we have to pay them. There is a payment plan and as it is due, we pay. We’re meeting our financial obligations,”, the governor asserted.

While clarifying that it was not out of place for the government to borrow out of necessity, Governor Eno stressed, “..they talked about borrowing, I challenged them to show me one piece of document that I’ve signed to borrow one Naira since I became governor.

” I’ve not borrowed money and I don’t intend to borrow money until I present the budget, maybe next year. If we borrow at all, it would be for specific projects.”

He further clarified that he has been running government with vehicles inherited from the last administration, noting that even vehicles for Legislators which he acknowledged as a necessity, were yet to be provided due to the present economic realities.

“Since I became governor, I’ve not bought one vehicle. You can see my vehicle. The House of Assembly members too have not got new vehicles because of the rate of inflation in the country.

“And I’ve been appealing to them to hold on. Even the SSG has no new vehicle. So where did they see ninety vehicles? Who signed it? How?” Eno queried