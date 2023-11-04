Akwa Ibom: Gov Eno seeks World Bank’s partnership in agriculture

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with the World Bank to scale up agricultural potentials and guarantee food security in the State.

Eno announced that he has approved the sum of N450 million as counterpart funds for the Nigeria for Women Project’- a World Bank-assisted project.

According to a statement by the Government House Press unit at the weekend in Uyo, the Governor spoke when he hosted a World Bank delegation led by the Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Shudham Chaudhury, at the Government House, Uyo

His words: “Most of the programmes like you rightly observed compliment our A.R.I.S.E Agenda. We are willing to work with you to ensure that we continue to scale up where necessary.

“For now, agriculture is the key thing the A.R.I.S.E agenda addresses. We can work with the World Bank to scale up agricultural potentials and guarantee food security in the State.

“This visit has really thrown a lot of light on World Bank projects in Akwa Ibom and I must say that in my five months in office, this is the first time I’m getting such briefing on World Bank projects that we are doing.

“Listening to you in this meeting affords us, particularly myself, the privilege of having an understanding of how these things operate. We can assure you that we will close the gaps and by the time you do your next assessment, you will see us moving very fast.

“On the 450 million naira that was supposed to be contributed, I know I have given the approval and I can tell you that in the next one week, we will disburse it

“I can assure you that we will work very hard, and I will appoint a Senior Special Assistant who will work as the State focal person to help coordinate these activities and report directly to me on all of these projects so that we can see the gap and understand how to quickly close them’.

Speaking earlier, the World Bank Country Director, Mr. Shudham Chaudhury, explained that the visit aims to share his knowledge with Gov Eno’s administration as well as give an overview of the Bank’s support to Nigeria in furthering the development of the nation and subnationals.