Akpabio to lead 30 senators to Osamawe’s double celebration in Ondo

John Alechenu, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and his deputy, Jibrin Barau, will be leading a delegation of no fewer than 30 of their colleagues to Ondo City to attend the 70th Birthday and 17th year coronation anniversary of His Imperial Majesty Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo CFR, Jilo III, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom on Saturday, November 11.

This was contained in a programme of events packaged by the Osemawe in Council and a special committee made up of eminent sons and daughters of Ondo Kingdom, anchored by Chief Steve Akinretoye, who is the Chairman of the Planning Committee.

Akinretoye in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, explained that several governors are also expected to grace the occasion.

The statement added that the Legal Icon, Chief Afe Babalola; foremost industrialist, Chief Adebutu Keshington, and the Chairman , Elizade Group, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, among others are being expected as Special Guests of Honour.

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe; the Elegushi of Ikate land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III; the Oniru of Iru land, and other prominent monarchs across Yoruba land, would also grace the occasion.

The Deji of Akure, the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, and other monarchs in Ondo State are also expected to honour the Osemawe with their presence on that day.

A Thanksgiving Service is also slated to held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 – the actual birthday of the Monarch – at the Cathedral of St. Stephen, Oke Aluko, Ondo City at 10am.

Ace Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade will be on stage at the Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre Ondo City to thrill guests at the grand finale which is the banquet/dinner birthday of the Osemawe.

The birthday and coronation anniversary would feature the installation of His Excellency Engr Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State as the Jagunmolu of Ondo Kingdom on Friday 10th November at the Osemawe Palace at 2pm.

Governor Makinde is expected to deliver the Anniversary Lecture and the unveiling of the Compendium Bronchure which would be held at the Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre by 11 am.

Other prominent Nigerians who would receive chieftaincy titles as from Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the Osemawe Palace are, the Senator representing Osun Central, Ajagunla Olubiyi Fadeyi who would be installed as the Gbofinro of Ondo Kingdom.

The list also includes the House of Representatives member, representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Dr. Biola Makinde who would be installed as the Atunluse of Ondo Kingdom.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olamide Adesanmi Oladiji would equally be installed as the Baamoye while a renowned professor of History, Prof. Toyin Falola would be honoured as the Bobapitan.

A prominent lawyer, Mr. Ayodele Akintunde will be installed as the Baamofin, the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami as Yeye Meso and Mr & Mrs. Lofinmakin as Mayegun.

The beneficiaries also include: Prof. Folake Onayemi (Yeye Ekolere); Barr Akinlolu Akintewe (Bobagbero), Prof. Augustinah Duyile (Yeye Meto); Alhaja Nusirat Yusuf (Yeye-Luwa); Dr.Oluwole Olakunde (Baasegun); Engr and Prof. Ogunmakin (Gbayegun/Yeye Gbayegun); Otunba Felix Oladunjoye (Bobagbimo); Princess M. Adebayo (Yeyeloro); Chief Mrs.Adeola Akinseloyin (Ajisewa) and Folake Oritsegbubemi Onayemi, among others.