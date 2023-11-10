Akpabio, Olu of Warri to honour late Kalabari monarch, Princewill

By Omeiza Ajayi

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III have paid glowing tributes to the late Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, Prof. TJT Princewill, Amachree XI, saying his life was one of service and deserving of all honour, even in death.

Both men gave the assurances, separately, when they received the delegation led by Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill.

The Senate President who warmly received the Kalabari sons, took the delegation on a mental flight of his inspiration as Governor of Akwa Ibom state and how his pleasant memories while in Port-Harcourt helped develop him.

He said he knew the Kalabaris well and a man of the King’s pedigree is worthy of a befitting burial.

“I was tutored in Port-Harcourt. I am from the Niger Delta region and as a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, I can tell you, this King deserves a befitting burial”, he stated.

The Senate President who promised to spare nothing within his reach to give the transiting King the honour that he deserves, even in death, added that; “In the National Assembly, members will pay their last respects to the King on the floor of the Chambers and some – including me – will attend the burial.”

Earlier in his opening speech, the Chairman of the Burial Committee and only child of the King, Prince Tonye Princewill, had thanked the senate president for agreeing to receive the delegation at very short notice.

Prince Princewill who said although the senate president may already be aware of the king’s departure, said it was worthwhile and respectful for the delegation to personally visit him to brief him on the funeral rites.

In his remarks, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe of Kula, thanked the Senate President for the warm reception and emphasized the historical ties between Akwa Ibom and Rivers States.

He stressed the need for the Senate President to be at the funeral in person as a one-time, “Port-Harcourt boy”.

Also speaking, the Amanyanabo of Okpo, King Diamond Tobin-West, told the delegation of his past experiences with Sen. Akpabio, while expressing satisfaction with the Senate President’s assurances.

In his vote of thanks, Chief David Briggs appreciated the Senate President for receiving the delegation without notice and making them feel at home, saying “we will tell our people what we saw and heard here today.”

Speaking when he received the delegation, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III described the passing of the King of Kalabari kingdom, King Prof. TJT Princewill as a great loss that has left behind a huge gap and very big shoes to fill.

He said although he was not close to the King before his transition, he was quite proud of the very good things he had heard and promised to send a high-powered delegation to give the Kalabari King a befitting farewell.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Burial Committee and only child of the late monarch, Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill, briefed the King on all the funeral rites.

Prince Princewill said the delegation was at the Olu’s office in Abuja to personally and formally invite him as a mark of respect and that even though he knew that he was not permitted to attend because of cultural restrictions, “the presence of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality was a strong signal”.

Others on the delegation were Pastor Tonye Cole, Sir Opunabo Inko Tariah and Mrs. Chinwe Ezeanya.