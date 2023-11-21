Akpabio names Akpoti-Uduaghan, others as committee chairmen

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has named Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

This is just as he announced the chairmanship of other committees of the Seante.

Other committees and their chairs, as announced by Akpabio, include Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo) and the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

“Sen. Patrick Ndubueze (APC-Imo) Chairman Senate Committee on Steel Development; Sen. Shuaibu Lau (PDP-Taraba) Chairman Committee on Tourism; Sen. Binos Yaroe (PDP-Adamawa) Chairman Committee on State and Local Government Affairs.

“Chairman Senate Committee on National Atomic and Nuclear Energy, Sahabi Yau (APC-Zamfara); Chairman Senate Committee on Youth and Community Engagement, Sen. Yemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti); Chairman Committee on Sport Development, Kawu Sumaila (NNPP Kano).

“Chairman Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs; Sen. Olajide Ipinsagba (APC-Ondo), Chairman Committee on Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Sen. Ogoshi Onawo (PDP-Nasarawa State).

“Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (APC-Anambra); Chairman Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Sen. Sampson Ekong (PDP-Ekong).”

The Senate President said the decision to rejig the committee leadership was taken to enhance effectiveness of the work of the various committees.