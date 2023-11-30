Aiyedatiwa arrives Ondo, presides over exco meeting

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is set to preside over the State Executive Council meeting today, Thursday, after over three months of political logjam in the state.

Vanguard learnt that the last time the meeting was held was on August 14, 2023, in lbadan , Oyo State.

The members of the exco have been polarised following the frosty relationship between the deputy governor and the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa resumed work in his office yesterday after arriving in the state from Abuja, a few days after the peace meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

According to the governor’s itinerary, the deputy governor will preside over the State Executive Council that will be held on Thursday at the exco chamber of the Governor’s Office.

The itinerary, which was signed by the Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi, said that the press would not be allowed in the chamber during the meeting.

A commissioner told Vanguard in Akure that the “Exco meeting will be held on Thursday, thats about three months after the last meeting was held in Ibadan. That was when the governor arrived from a medical vacation.

“The exco meeting that will be held on Thursday shows that everyone is sticking with the resolution reached with President Tinubu.

“All that we are focusing on is the development of Ondo State, and that should be paramount in the minds of all of us at the moment.

Recall that President Tinubu’s intervention came after the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, wrote a letter to him, asking him to save the state from a constitutional crisis.

Consequently, President Tinubu last week invited all the gladiators and leaders of the party to a peace meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

With the intervention of the President, the deputy governor has been asked to write an undated and signed letter of resignation, while the House of Assembly members have been asked to halt his impeachment process.

Also, it was resolved that the EXCO should not be dissolved and the state chapter of the party should not be tampered with, while the state secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu, the party chairman, Ade Adetimehin, and the speaker of the assembly, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, were asked to monitor compliance with the resolutions.