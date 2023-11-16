AISL shines at 2023 Go Global Awards

Amel International Services Limited (AISL) was announced Food Manufacturing Award winner by the International Trade Council on November 9, 2023 at the Go Global Awards Ceremony in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Go Global Awards program is an annual conference that showcases and recognizes companies and government leaders who are driving the economy forward through innovation, technology and strategy. The 2023 Go Global Awards were hosted by the International Trade Council and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and attracted approximately 50 agencies and 400 companies from 38 countries.

Expressing appreciation for the Go Global Awards, Managing Director, Amel International Services Limited, Akan Peter said “Thanks to our partners, mentors, and employees who have been part of this journey. For our pitch to have come up tops despite the incredible brands that pitched is a testament to where we are going and how the public views the brand. The significance of this award extends beyond the confines of industry recognition. It catalyzes our continued growth and influence in the international market. The acknowledgement from the Go Global Awards solidifies the brand’s position as a leader, reinforcing the trust and loyalty of consumers”.

The Go Global Awards is an international award body celebrating excellence and innovation in various industries. It recognizes companies that demonstrate distinction in their respective fields, emphasizing the importance of global impact and competitiveness.