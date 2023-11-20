Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation to fix, run 18 PHCs in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation said it has selected 18 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Edo State which it would put in good shape and operate for five years to bring healthcare services close to the people of the state.

Besides, the Foundation said it has also commenced the process of replicating the same project nationwide by picking one PHC from each of the 774 local government areas as part of its Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Ofouwe Aig-Imoukhuede stated this at the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between it and the Edo State government in Benin City under the Adopt-A-Health-Facility-Programme (ADHFP) where she said research has shown that PHCs constitute 85 percent of all clinics and hospitals in Nigeria but only 20 percent were functional. The programme would be supervised by the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigerian (PSHAN).

She said Nigeria has a huge private sector which accounts for 90 percent of her GDP and urged the government to engage the sector to improve its healthcare services.

In her address, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of PSHAN, Dr Tinu Akinbolagbe said the Foundation was committing N2.3 billion to the project for the next five years for the 23 PHCs the Foundation has adopted across the country out of which N1.8 billion would be spent on the facilities in Edo State.

She said four PHCs in Atoruru in Sabongida-Ora, Evbuodia in Oredo, Uteh in Iwogban and Idunmungha in Uhunmwonde have been selected from where the programme would begin.

According to her “The immediate next steps for project implementation involve a comprehensive strategy, including detailed assessments of the first four selected PHCs, project execution planning, selection of contractors and vendors, procurement of medical equipment and drugs, infrastructure revitalization, recruitment and training, and community awareness.”

In his remarks, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki who was represented by the Secretary to State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogie Esq. restated the Obaseki’s administration’s commitment towards providing qualitative healthcare services to the people of the state through functional PHCs and urged the Foundation to explore the opportunities in the state owned School of Health Technology for needed manpower for the PHCs.