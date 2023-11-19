A’Ibom to adopt social register for intervention programmes

*Says updating of social register not a jamboree

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has said it would henceforth adopt the state’s social register which would enable it to reach out to target groups during its intervention programmes.

The state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, disclosed this weekend during the monthly Government House Prayer Service, held at the Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge, Uyo.

Eno who also disclosed that the state would commence updating the social register this week, Eno, warned all stakeholders especially politicians and community leaders to ensure that only the poorest of the poor indigenes of the state were captured during the exercise.

These were contained in a statement by the Government House Press team and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday.

His words, “For the records, the National Social Register (NSR), is an information system that supports the outreach, intake, registration and determination of potentially eligible persons to benefit from social programmes.

“There is a social register. It is active and it’s recognized by the World Bank. We have over a million people from every local government area, ward and unit. It’s done on a household basis and it’s for the poorest of the poor.

This week we will be updating that register.

“All our PAs in the wards will be helping us. We all have work to do, so I ask that we please show some interest. All our Pastors and fathers come from a place and show some interest in that social register. It will help us. That is what we want to be using as a state to help our people.

“I like to emphasize that this is not another political jamboree. Let’s make sure that it’s for everyone who belongs to that category, whether they voted for us or not. If we bring those divisions now it won’t help us.

“So the stakeholders, please just check to make sure they don’t put the names and bank accounts of people that are not from your village,”

The governor stressed that village heads, and other community leaders have a key role to play in the updating of the social register by ensuring that no one who could not be traced to any household was enlisted under their community slot.

He also stressed the need to carry out adequate sensitization of citizens on the imperatives of the register especially as a lot of people in the state know about the existence of the social register.

Speaking on criteria for inclusion or delimitation on the social register, Eno said: “I don’t expect my name or any of your names to be on the social register. Please don’t do it. It is meant for people that we can reach with very little things to support them. Please don’t politicize everything.

“It is not a PDP register. It is a social register for Akwa Ibomites. So long as that person is from there and you understand that the person is on that cadre, please put their names. It is not also for civil servants. We know those already”

Delivering his homily tagged “In the Days of His Power,”, Senior Pastor of Holy Ghost Tabernacle, Apostle Ben Offiong, said that the proof of God’s word and presence is His power.

Apostle Offiong called on Akwa Ibom people to shun all ungodliness and live by the word of God for God’s power to manifest in the State