A’Ibom commences Bursary payment to students in Tertiary institutions

…As gov Eno releases N100m Scholarship grant to disabled students

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Government on Monday commenced the process for the payment of Bursary to each student of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

A statement by the Government House Press team yesterday in Uyo noted that the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno also released the sum of N100 million Education Trust Fund to the Persons Living with Disability same Monday.

It said the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet presented a cheque of 250,000 nairas each to Persons Living with disability in the undergraduate programmes, and those in post-graduate programmes with a cheque of 300,000 Naira each during the brief ceremony held on Monday at the State Secretariat.

According to the statement, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet expressed gratitude to Governor Umo Eno for the massive investments in the education sector over the last six months.

“I’m humbled and delighted, the Governor has been here for only a few months and we’ve been blessed massively in the education sector.

“Today, even entrepreneurs have benefited as tailors have been contracted to sew school uniforms for school children. I want to thank Governor Umo Eno for the remodelling of schools” She said.

The Commissioner for Education specially commended the Governor for fulfilling his campaign promises that his administration would pay bursaries to students in tertiary institutions as well as give scholarships to students with disabilities.

She, however, warned the beneficiaries to channel the money into their education, stressing, “Every Government investment comes with a corresponding return on investment. In this case, your excellent academic performance will be the benefit of this investment.

“We wish to inform Akwa Ibom people that Governor Eno is a promise keeper who has done many projects and has fulfilled his promise to prioritize the education sector.

“The money for the bursary payment to all Akwa Ibom Students is in a designated account newly opened for disbursement and the money will be disbursed digitally, with 10,000 Naira going to each student”

It added ” The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Dr Frank Ekpenyong explained the modalities set up so far to enable students to register effectively via bursary.akwaibomstate.gov.ng.

“We’ve made the website very simple. Some institutions have provided Application Programming Interface (API) to aid the process which will last for the next six months. You can register with a phone number and an email will be sent to you for verification.

“You’ll upload your student registration number, valid student Identification card, Admission letter, certificate of origin, last school fee payment receipt and a recent passport photograph with corresponding bank account details.

Also Speaking at the event the State Chairman of, the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAD ) and Director of Administration, State Secondary Education Board Akwa Ibom State, Elder Effiong Tom, thanked the Governor for listening to the plights of disabled persons.

The statement further noted that the Personal Assistant to the Governor on persons with disability, Mr Ubong Ikpe, described the governor as an embodiment of promise fulfilment and pledged their resolve to support his administration to succeed.

“Similarly, the worldwide President of the National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAAKISS) Ubong Ekwere, thanked the Governor for keeping his promise to prioritize the education sector and for also approving bursary, scholarships as well as remodelling of schools across the state.

“In attendance were, the SSA to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Dr Essien Ndueso, The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, among others”, it added