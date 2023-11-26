A’Ibom 1st Lady declares war against gender-based violence

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WIFE of Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairperson, State Gender Based Violence (GBV) Management Committee, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, has warned of hard times against rapists, paedophiles and all delinquents who revel in gender violence in the state.

The Akwa Ibom First Lady gave the stern warning Saturday in Uyo with the flagged off of 16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in the deliberate quest to rid the State of all forms of gender violence.

She said the programme aims at raising awareness of the alarming rate of rape and other forms of abuse in society, saying, “No one should feign ignorance when the law catches up with him or her.”

She declared, “I am here today as the Chairperson of this Committee to flag off this 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence in the State. Henceforth, it will not be business as usual.

“I am calling on our men to support this advocacy by saying no to rape and all forms of abuse against women and the girl-child. Let’s put a stop to this menace.”

She charged parents not to cave in when pressured, but rather demand justice, assuring that the state government through the GBV management committee has put in place measures to curb the ugly trend.

Lawyer and Secretary to the Committee, Emem Etteh, said Akwa Ibom has always been at the front in the fight against perpetrators of rape and will not relent to be a leading voice against GBV.

On hand to lend voices to the campaign were the State Deputy Governor, Sen Akon Eyakenyi, former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Felicia Bassey and Wife of the SSG, Dr. Inemesit Uwah among others.

The walk against gender violence which took off at the Waterfront, Nwainba Road, moved through to the University of Uyo Main Campus, with young girls, traditional, and religious leaders, women groups and civil society organisations participating.