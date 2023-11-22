AHF, partners empower widows, others

The participants in a group photograph.

By Ebele Orakpo

As their mission demands, Almanah Hope Foundation, AHF, a non-government, not-for-profit organisation which defends the cause of widows in Nigeria, in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, ActionAid Nigeria, Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP held a review and learning meeting with previously empowered widows and women from Araromi community in Lagos State.

The event which took place at Oba Gbadewolu Araromi’s palace on November 13, 2023, featured talks and question and answer session.

The participants shared their experiences, challenges and progress made so far. They learnt new things, especially how to leverage technology to cut cost, improve their products and services in order to maximize profit.

The meeting created a safe and supportive environment for all the participants.

Mrs Hope Nwakwesi, the founder of AHF, advised some of the women whose major challenge was lack of funds to rent shops, to make use of the vast opportunities offered by the internet instead of renting physical shops which don’t come cheap.

She noted that many businesses are now conducted online just to cut cost and reach more customers. She said they should use the photos of their wares on their WhatsApp status to advertise their businesses as that would show everyone on their contact the type of business they do.

She also advised the ones having shops to practise leasing to other women doing separate things to showcase the goods for example she suggested to one selling sewing materials to give the other one baking chin-chin and doughnuts a showcase spot at a cost.

The women thanked the organisers and their partners for giving them the opportunity to learn and to fend for themselves and their children.

By highlighting the positive impact of their acquired skills such as entrepreneurship and financial literacy, the event demonstrated how the previous entrepreneurship training has transformed the lives of participants and also boosted their economic independence.

The event funded by Global Affairs Canada through ActionAid Nigeria, takes place every quarter according to Nwakwesi.