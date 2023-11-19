Agric Minister unveils move on local production of 2,000 tractors to boost food security

Agric Minister, Abubakar Kyari

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Friday, disclosed of local production of tractors to boost food security.

Kyari stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from John Deere led by its Vice President, Jason Brantley, at his office in Abuja.

Others present during the visit include the Chairman and Directors of Flour Mills Nigeria, as well as the Country Director of Tata Africa Services.

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that the visit was a follow-up to the meeting between Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Ibrahim Shettima and top officials of John Deere at the recent World Food Prize Foundation held in Lowa, USA.

He also assured that the Nigerian government would not off-take the tractors after manufacturing, but would provide the enabling environment to make the tractors affordable at low-interest rates to Nigerian farmers which would boost all-year-round farming.

He (Kyari) called on farmers to form clusters or co-operatives to have access to the tractors and other accessories, which they will pay in instalments in no distant time.

Also, in another remark, the Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, pointed out that there is a need to evaluate existing co-operatives to assess and ascertain those that require such support to enable them to access the tractors when available.

Abdullahi also stressed the importance of ensuring crops that are suitable for mechanised farming.

Earlier, the Vice President of John Deere, Jason Brantley, explained why the company was exploring the feasibility of hiring, acquisition and production, in addition to after-sales services, supply of genuine spare parts and training of operators and mechanics.

According to Brantley, the capacity of the tractors ranges between 75 and 90 horse-power suitable for use in all terrains for crop cultivation across the country.