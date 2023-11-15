AGOA as tool of cultural blackmail

The United States Government recently served notice that it will drop four African countries from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA. AGOA is a flagship US trade pact which allows some African countries duty-free access to the American market. It was enacted in May 2000.

It was supposed to end in 2025, but at the recent 20th AGOA Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa, calls were renewed for its continuation because it has proved very beneficial for many countries. For instance, South Africa, the biggest beneficiary, has made over $2 billion from exporting its products to America with AGOA.

Nigeria has made about a billion dollars, though it has largely failed to take advantage of huge opportunities available due to the poor quality of our non-oil exports. The President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Olabintan Famutimi, has said that AGOA has the capacity of creating over one million jobs in Nigeria and address the challenges of low non-oil export income. On the other hand, AGOA is documented as having led to over 160,000 jobs in the USA.

The US is excluding Uganda, Niger Republic, the Central Africa Republic and Gabon from AGOA due to political developments in those countries. For instance, there have been military coups in Niger and Gabon. Uganda, which has been a strong American ally despite the decades-old dictatorship of President Yoweri Museveni, fell out of favour because of its recent anti-same sex marriage legislation. The law calls for a life sentence for those caught in the act. US President, Joe Biden, had threatened to deal with Uganda over the law which America sees as a violation of “human rights”.

The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and some other Western countries had also come down heavily on the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan for signing the Anti- Same Sex Marriage Bill into law in January 2014. The Barack Obama government is believed to have worked against the Jonathan regime to ensure it was not re-elected the following year, after failing to stop Jonathan from signing the Bill into law.

We commend the government of President Museveni for making light of the US sanction. African countries must stand strong against efforts by international powers to foist strange and abominable practices on us in the name of “human rights”. The promotion of gay, lesbian, transgender and other unnatural sex and gender practices is not acceptable under the African cultural cosmology.

It is already wreaking havoc in Western societies. The suspected conspiracy to depopulate Africa or recolonise it comes in many seemingly harmless forms, including “human” and “gender” rights pressures. They must be resisted. Africa should work harder on its own African Continental Free Trade, AfCTA, initiative and trade profitably within the continent.

We must look inward and build Africa together.