AGM: Mahmood Ali-Balogun pledges to advance the interest of AVRS members

By Benjamin Njoku

The country’s sole collective management organisation for audiovisual works, AVRS, convened its 7th Annual General Meeting in Lagos during the week,

Mahmood-Ali-Balogun

Chaired by filmmaker, Mr. Mahmood Ali-Balogun, the virtual AGM witnessed the active participation of all AVRS Board members, alongside esteemed veteran filmmakers and actors.

Distinguished figures such as Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Zik Zulu- Okafor, Ejike Asiegbu, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Peddie Okao, Rotimi Aina-Kushoro, and others were among the prominent attendees.

Also present was the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr. John Asein, represented by the NCC Head of Lagos, Mrs. Lynda Alpheus.

The meeting centred on four key agendas, including adopting and approving AVRS’s audited financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2022, as presented by the esteemed firm of Olukayode Timehin & Co. The chairman’s presentation of the directors’ report was also adopted.

In accordance with Article 16 of the company’s memorandum and articles of association, the Board was authorized to distribute royalties to the members of the organisation listed on its register until November 22, 2023. In addition, the chairman presented a detailed activity report of the organization spanning the last AGM to the present day.

During the general assembly, commendations flowed towards the Board and Management for their steadfast commitment and resilience in navigating the challenging economic environment. The assembly praised the chairman and Board for upholding the principles of good governance and accountability.In his remarks, AVRS Chairman thanked the assembly for their kind words and continuous support for the organisation and his leadership.