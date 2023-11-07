Agbolaya hails Oborevwori, Uroye for road projects at Bowen ward

Ambassador Toyin Agbolaya

A Front line Chairmanship aspirant for Warri South Local Government Council seat in 2024 and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Dr. Toyin Agbolaya has commended the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the member Representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State Assembly, Hon. Augustine Uroye for attracting roads project to the Bowen Ward area of Warri.

Amb. Agbolaya gave the commendation recently when he visited the ongoing road construction streets in his Bowen Ward area known as one of the biggest wards in Warri South Local Government Area of the State, he hailed the love of Governor Oborevwori towards the people of Bowen and also for his passion to develop all parts of the state through his M.O.R.E agenda mantra of development focus.

The Warri South Chairmanship hopeful, Dr. Agbolaya expressed strong support for Gov. Oborevwori and assured the governor of sustaining his M.O.R.E agenda under his mandate as chairman of Warri South Local Government Council.

Dr. Agbolaya a seasoned professional administrator also praised the courage of Hon. Uroye in attracting the project to Bowen Ward known as the ‘Golden Goose’ of Warri South Local Government.

He highlighted the streets under Bowen Ward where construction work are ongoing simultaneously to include: Grace street, Ajuya street, Egbe Street and College Road.