Again, protest rocks Kano, as women group raises voice over Appeal Court controversy

No fewer than one thousand women have staged a protest on the streets of Kano to express their concerns over the recent controversy from the Appeal Court.

The women carrying placards chanting a support songs for the state Governor Abba Yusuf approached the state police command and submitted a letter containing their grievances on the aftermath of the Appeal Court judgement.

This is the first time in the history of Kano that women came out en masse to march on the streets demanding justice for democracy and protecting their mandate of the March 18th governorship election.

One of the peaceful protesters Hajiya Rabi Hotoro said they are on the streets to express concerns over what transpired at the Appeal court last.

“We are out today because we believe in democracy and the independence of the judiciary, we want call on the relevant stakeholders to do the needful and allow the will of Kano people to prevail”

Kano has been in a serious political tension following the controversies from Appeal Court judgment where verbal and written judgments differ.