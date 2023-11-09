Again, Ekoli-Edda community boils as 12 reportedly beaten, hospitalized in Ebonyi

… military deployed as Ebonyi Government sues for peace

By Peter Okutu

The Community of Ekoli-Edda in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State seems to be boiling again, following the tussle for the emergence of a new leadership of Ekoli-Edda Town Union of the community.

Recall that on 26th December 2022, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha’s residence was burnt down, his younger brother and police Orderly were killed while on the 31st December 2022, a -7 months pregnant woman and wife of the Ebube-agu Commander of Edda LGA was killed and her house set ablaze at Ekoli-Edda community in the State.

The current development has, however, created lots of apprehensions and palpable fears among members of the affected community as 12 youths have been reportedly beaten up and hospitalized, because of their stand on the Town Union leadership tussle.

The victims include Chibuzor Agwu, Samuel (Akpakara), Sunday (Charger), Okeh Onwuka, Ufiem Orji Kalu, Anyele Ukaoma, Ugbo Ude, Mr Okoro Stanley Onu, Kalu Anya, Nnachi Akanu Paul Oke, Orji Ama as their attackers were said to have inflicted them with machete cuts and other sundry wounds.

Vanguard gathered that after the tenure of the former leadership expired, the Chairman of the Council, Ekumankama Chima dissolved the Excos and set up a 12-man Caretaker Committee, which will pilot the affairs of the Union for another six months before a fresh election will be conducted.

The action of the Council boss instigated an opposing group with the view that no Caretaker Committee should be set up or inaugurated to pilot the affairs of the Town Union even as the State government has emphasized that the new 12-man Caretaker Committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 14th November, 2023 at Ekoli-Edda community

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Internal Security, Hon. Prince Etta Uka Ude stated that the military had been deployed to the troubled community to maintain peace and order adding that the State Government would ensure that no life would be lost in the cause of the inauguration exercise by next week.

He called on the stakeholders of the Ekoli-Edda community to partner with the present administration towards the maintenance of peace and development of the community.

“I am interested in the peace of my people. We were making sure that there was peace in the Ekoli-Edda community. Ekoli community has written to me, saying that no election should be held as people have died in that community recently. To stop causality, an Interim government was set for the town union leadership.

“The military went there to make sure that there’s peace. Almost seven causalities are in the hospital. The 12-man Committee were selected from the 12 villages that make Ekoli Edda community.

“Government will be part of the entire process. The security men are standing for the people. We will make sure that the people are peaceful and the committee should broker peace.”

Those suspected to have attacked the victims include Kalu Anya, Abuchi Chima Mark, Ekuma Ekuma Ufiem, Kalu Igwe, Paul Okoh Onuu and Aruo Ikwo Ekpe.

Contacted, the phone number of the Police Spokesperson, Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, was not reachable at the time of this report.