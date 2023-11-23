After Vanguard’s report: LASTMA arrests drivers, impounds trucks at Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

Standstill at Mile-2 to Tincan, along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway. Photo: Joe Akintola, Photo editor.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In a renewed enforcement, several trucks were in the early hours on Thursday and drivers along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive to remove all impediments around the axis.

At least 16 suspected drivers were arrested during the enforcement carried out by a joint team led by men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA.

This came on the heels of a report by Vanguard Media on the sudden return of trucks along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway from Second Rainbow, Mile-2, Berger Yard inward Coconut Tincan Ports as some weeks of sanity experienced in the area.

In apparent defiance of a vacation order by Sanwo-Olu, some recalcitrant truck drivers were parking indiscriminately on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway which practically shut down both human and vehicular movement around the area.

According to the General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, the suspects would be arraigned in court soon accordingly.