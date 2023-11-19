After “Eji Owuro” I was bombarded with marriage proposals – Sola Allyson

B Ayo Onikoyi

After 20 years of making the evergreen gospel song, Eji Owuro, singer and songwriter, Sola Allyson, at a press conference penultimate Saturday in Lagos revealed how the song was made and how much it impacted her life, leading to a barrage of marriage proposals.

“The song basically took away my privacy and I was bombarded with marriage proposals from my male admirers and I could not eat at the school cafeteria as a university undergraduate then,” she said.

She said the lyrics of the song itself was just a representation of the type of emotional attachment and love she genuinely needed at the time, despite the fact that she was contracted to make a movie theme song and not necessarily tell her own story.

She said; “I had yearnings within me at that time of the kind of love I wanted. I only poured myself into that song, pure and simple. Eji Òwúrọ̀ was the cry of my heart about the kind of love journey I wanted to walk. And I believe that’s what a soul wants actually.”

She said the fact that she started her career early gave her an advantage in the industry. She said it gave her more experience, insight, a sense of direction and focus.

The hit single and soundtrack of Bimbo Osin’s film of the same title is twenty this year. The award-winning songstress spoke about the intent and history of the song as well as her musical career at a press briefing in Lagos on Saturday.

The briefing however metamorphosed into a no-holds barred interactive question and answer session, with journalists fielding her with questions from all strata of her life. She chronicled the philosophy behind the song. She also narrated her bitter-sweet journey as well as opportunities the song brought her way to this point.

She said the lyrics of the song itself was just a representation of the type of emotional attachment and love she genuinely needed at the time, despite the fact that she was contracted to make a movie theme song and not necessarily tell her own story.

She said; “I had yearnings within me at that time of the kind of love I wanted. I only poured myself into that song, pure and simple. Eji Òwúrọ̀ was the cry of my heart about the kind of love journey I wanted to walk. And I believe that’s what a soul wants actually.”

She said the fact that she started her career early gave her an advantage in the industry. She said it gave her more experience, insight, a sense of direction and focus.

“ It made me realize I could make an impact in my enviroment,” she said.

She also used the occasion to encourage anyone, expecially in the industry, who is facing one or two challenges at the moment. She said her life taught her to understand that challenges are basically opportunities in disguise.

She also stated that Eji Owuro is one of many songs, saying that it helped put her on the global musical recognition circle. She said the song changed a lot in her life in a positive and negative manner. The negative areas being the fact that she became too popular to do anything without being noticed.

When asked what she would have done if not music on a professional level, the singer said she wouldn’t have it another way. She added that her unique selling point is the quality of her voice and ability to compose good songs as a soprano singer.

“Music for me is and was never an interest. It’s been life from the beginning. The spark for music has always been within me, in my soul. It was lighted by the experiences I’ve had with the people I met on my journey. Music chose me, I didn’t choose music. I also didn’t have that parental pressure experience because I didn’t have parents who had much influence on me. I had been left to myself to decide life since really early. So, as of the time I made the decision to study music in school, the choice was entirely mine”, she said.

She also said that studying music gave her the basic knowledge about how to use the gift. She said it helps to distinguish her in the sense that she has basic training and skills a singer and songwriter should have because talent is not ever enough.

She also stated that the song in practical terms is a gospel and not a circular song. She said she sings with the intent to lift souls and bless lives. She said it is all about letting her light shine through the light of God.

She said the song is evergreen today because it addressed a real life issue and is relatable. Although she has many songs and collaborations with other industry giants, Eji Owuro has obviously done the most for her in all ramifications. She said she has been able to efficiently balance her career and family life because she sees both as a life worthy to be well lived than “something to be managed.” She thanked her fans for the love over the years and promised to keep the musical fire burning.