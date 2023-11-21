Afrobeat star, Gorimakpa set to unveil hit track video of ‘Over Do’

By Chioma Obinna

Afrobeat fans are in for a new thrilling sensation as one of the Nigerian rising talents in the afrobeat scene, Gorimakpa unveils his latest hit track video of his song titled: “Over Do.”

“Over Do is an Afrobeat song about someone wanting everything, especially when it comes to do with women, he wants to have them all, it is about a man doing too much just to get a woman,” says Gorimakpa.

The new single, Over Do, is billed to be released this week Friday 24th of November 2023.

The Lagos-based, Anambra-born upcoming Afrobeats star was introduced to his love for music at a young age by friends.

For over 10 years, Award-winning Gorimakpa whose original name is Onyebuchi Steven has used constant collaboration and experimental sound exploration to shape the signature sound that echoes with his inspiration from the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.

He said: “In the music world, there’s no standing still. You must constantly strive to evolve and tour to offer something unique to devoted fans and followers,” he stated.

Noting that he finds inspiration wherever he looks and channels whatever moves him into his music, Gorimakpa explained that the video would make a great fit on the Afrobeat, Amapiano and Afropop Spotify playlists. “In only seven months, Sapa has gained over 3 million streams across platforms, including radio and TV stations, 120k of which is on Spotify. Overdo will feature an extensive ad campaign, social media strategy, radio, TV, magazine etc Lyric video, viral video and also email list promotion.”

According to him, the song Over Do is about someone who does a lot but has different roles as it is designed to play different roles in the community and life.

“The song is created to stop some people from the kind of lifestyle they live,” he added.

On the Nigerian music industry, Gorimakpa said the industry is big in the world now because they do Afrobeat and highlife music. “I can only be unique, you know, in what I’m doing. I will keep being unique, making sure that I give my fans the best of Afrobeat sound. But if I could change anything in the industry, I would change the way artists are being treated in the music scene. From maybe the director, the producer and stuff like that. That’s what I think I could change if I have the power to change things,” he said.

He said someone using the audio of the video has got like 14 million views already on the audio. “So I think it’s doing very well. So I’m expecting something more on the video and the video is a classic one. I expect to get it on TV stations. I connect with my fans through social media, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and so on.”

He further thanked his fans and urged them to keep believing in him.