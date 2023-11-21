Afrobeat singer, Sharlly set to drop EP ‘Roses & Thorns’ on 15 Dec

The world of Afrobeats music is about to welcome a rising star as Sharlly, a talented and dynamic new artist, prepares to release his much-anticipated debut EP on December 15th. With a unique blend of infectious rhythms, captivating melodies, and heartfelt lyrics, Sharlly is poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene.

Born and raised in Lagos Nigeria, Sharlly discovered his passion for music at a young age. Inspired by iconic Afrobeats artists such as Fela Kuti, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, he has spent years honing his craft and perfecting his distinct sound. Now, with the imminent release of his debut EP, Sharlly is ready to showcase his talent to the world.

Titled Roses & Thorns, the upcoming EP features 5 tracks that encapsulate the vibrant spirit and energy of Afrobeats music. Each song is a testament to Sharlly’s versatility as an artist, effortlessly blending traditional Afro rhythms with contemporary elements to create a sound that is fresh, exciting, and universally appealing.

Fans can expect a diverse range of musical styles on the EP, from high-energy dance tracks that will ignite the party scene to soulful ballads that delve into matters of the heart. Sharlly’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and influences sets him apart from his peers, making his music accessible to a wide audience.

Speaking about the EP, Sharlly expressed his excitement, saying, “Roses & Thorns represents a culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and a deep love for Afrobeats music. I wanted to create something that would resonate with people from all walks of love life, something that would make them feel good and move their bodies. I can’t wait to share this musical journey with my fans and see how they connect with the music.”

As the release date draws near, Sharlly has planned a series of promotional activities, including live performances, interviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, to engage with his growing fanbase. He is also set to collaborate with established artists in the Afrobeats genre, further solidifying his presence within the industry.

With his distinctive sound, undeniable talent, and unwavering dedication, Sharlly is primed to become a prominent figure in the world of Afrobeats music. The release of his debut EP on December 15th marks a significant milestone in his career, and fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this rising star on the global stage.

For more information and updates on Sharlly’s EP release, follow him on social media handle @sharllykhiz