Afro-Jiggy sensation, Mr V.ic to release EP ‘Gangster Loverboy’

Emerging from the vibrant cultural landscape of Afikpo North LGA in Ebonyi State, the Afro-Jiggy maestro, Mr V.ic, born Otuu Chiabuotu Victor, has been making waves in the Nigerian music scene with his unique style and interesting lyrics.

Mr V.ic’s journey into the world of music began during his secondary school days, where a spontaneous decision to participate in a radio singing contest revealed his hidden talent. After winning the competition, he realised the impact his music had on people, setting the stage for his professional career.

Three years into the music industry, Mr V.ic has distinguished himself with his unique style and choice of lyrics. Describing his music as Afro-Jiggy, a fusion of Afro sounds with another genre, he stands out among the multitude of musicians in Nigeria. His favourite part of the job includes live performances and studio sessions, while he maintains a low profile online, preferring to focus on the artistry itself.

Mr V.ic’s love for the keyboard shines through, contributing to the distinctive sound of his music. One of his favourite songs, “AWAY,” is a proof of his preference for freestyle and vibing over structured songwriting, with the track being a pure freestyle based on a true-life story.

As an artist committed to growth and consistency, Mr V.ic acknowledges the role of social media platforms in expanding his reach, even as he faces challenges in an over-saturated digital landscape.

In the quest for relevance in the competitive music industry, Mr V.ic remains focused on improving his craft, staying loyal to his artistic vision, and maintaining consistency. As an individual, he describes himself as an introvert with a penchant for a laid-back lifestyle, offering a glimpse into the person behind the Afro-Jiggy persona.

Looking forward, Mr V.ic is set to release his sophomore EP, titled “GANGSTER LOVERBOY,” which promises to provide insights into the essence of his Afro-Jiggy sounds.