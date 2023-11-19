Afriwood Comics berths with new Superhero “Shutter-Bird”

By Ayo Onikoyi

A new superhero named “Shutter-Bird” from Afriwood Comics, an African comic book publisher committed to developing and promoting diverse and captivating stories, is set to make the Nigerian entertainment industry experience yet another thrilling moment.

“Shutter-Bird,” is the first Nigerian superhero, live-action comic and fictional character, coming into movies, animations, television shows, plays, games, graphic novels, magazines and other digital platforms; designed and created by a renowned artist, an award-winning movie director and producer, Urenna Amadi, published by Afriwood Comics.

This character that will be officially unveiled online on the 27th day of November, 2023, in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria is centered on the true-life story of an art student, who, after being traumatized by the early death of her father, uses her technological skills to transform a photo camera into a sophisticated shutter lens, infused into her body suit, which helps her to gain flash freezing ability as well as super human aperture sensitivity, night vision, speed and strength to fight crimes and avenge the death of her father.

According to Urenna Amadi, this comic character which is based on the life of a young Nigerian female artist is designed to provide inspiration for minors, teenagers, youths and adults.

In her words, she said “The female character is a powerful and inspirational figure, which portrays and projects the feminine strength in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large; this inspiration is not only for women and girls but for all genders.”

“The creation, existence and life story of the “Shutter-Bird” character is also to teach and imbibe the culture of confidence, problem solving, courage and determination, charisma, kindness, love, empathy, and bravery, into everyone that crosses her path.” Urenna said

She also noted that, the character which will appear in different ages has an array of superpowers in her shutter lens. These superpowers will furnish her with super strength, speed, super reflexes, durability, healing factor, night vision, aperture sensitivity, acrobatics, stamina, agility and freezing, shooting, snapping and telescopic abilities.

“Shutter-Bird” is a bold and innovative addition to the ever-expanding universe of superheroes with a unique origin life story and an array of compelling superpowers, this character promises to resonate with audiences from all types of background and as the world continues to evolve, “Shutter-Bird” embodies the spirit of time and offers an inspiring beacon of hope for all.

Urenna Amadi, expressed excitement about “Shutter-Bird,” saying, “I believe that ‘Shutter-Bird’ is not just a character but a symbol of the times we live in. I am confident that this new superhero will inspire and entertain readers and viewers for years to come.”

Amadi who is also the talented writer behind “Shutter-Bird,” shared, “Creating ‘Shutter-Bird’ has been a labor of love and an opportunity to explore themes of hope, resilience, and the power of community. I can’t wait for readers and viewers to embark on this journey with us.”

Three years in the making, the digital and physical book’s pages have been meticulously inked, colored and lettered to compete with the standard set by Marvel and DC comic books and Amadi believes that the skill set in Nigeria as well as Africa is second to none. She continues “Our art team is supremely talented and the ‘Shutter-Bird’ franchise is just part of a very vibrant creative scene in Nigeria. Doing well internationally, critically, and commercially, just shows the quality of what we are producing and how far we can go.”