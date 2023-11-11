AFRIFF: French govt signs €100 million pact with Fed Govt to boost creative industry

President Bola Tinubu

By Benjamin Njoku

The French ambassador to Nigeria, Emmauelle Blatmann has announced a “€100 million financial agreement” which the French Minister for Foreign Affairs recently signed with the Federal Government to invest in the creative industry in Nigeria. Blatmann made the disclosure, while speaking at the opening night of the Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF, held in Lagos. She led a delegation from the embassy to the event.

According to her, AFRIFF had gone through a remarkable journey in its 12 years of existence and serves as a testament to the power of storytelling as a language that unites the world. The French ambassador’s big announcement came as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reiterated the commitment of his administration to boosting the creative sector of the Nigerian economy.

The Governor also commended the efforts of practitioners in the entertainment space in Lagos. He emphasized the importance of the creative sector to the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration.

“For us as a government, tourism and entertainment is part of our economic agenda. Intentionally, we will continue to support that sector because they are a critical component of our deliverable. About a month ago, we did a big launch for the groundbreaking of the Lagos Film City of over 100 hectares of land and more than $100 million in investment, which is a signpost of our commitment to the creative space. The city will have studios that will be comparable to what we have in any part of the world.

“This is a great night, a night of celebration of the great minds we have in the country. All within a week, great things are happening.”the Governor stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho said the partnership between AFRIFF and MTN was fostered to “propel the film industry and to facilitate the distribution of indigenous content across the country country.”

Adia added that 5G offered not just faster internet but a gateway to empowering filmmakers and would help open new frontiers in film making.