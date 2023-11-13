Africana unveils ‘Art of Life’, hosts maiden fashion show

In celebration of culture, creativity, and timeless elegance, Africana, a vanguard in the luxury African fashion space, is set to redefine the fashion landscape with its latest masterpiece, “The Art of Life” which will be showcased at its inaugural fashion show, the “Africana Experience Live.”



Under the visionary guidance of its founder, Charles Oronsaye, and Guest Creative Director, Ifidon Oisamoje, Africana has evolved into a symbol of opulence and style over the past decade.



Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Oronsaye shared insights into its philosophy. “Our design process has four foundational pillars – Nostalgia, Optimism, Creativity, and Culture. It’s about reflecting on the past, believing in a more interesting future, anchoring everything in creativity, and embracing diverse cultures. The Art of Life collection is designed to seamlessly integrate into every facet of living – from the boardroom to the bar, gym, and house – giving you the essentials for existence.”



The “Africana Experience Live,” scheduled for December 10th, 2023, at Abuja’s Harrow Park, will also treat guests to “The Art of Taste,” an exquisite selection of beverages and cuisine that encapsulate the Africana ethos.



Committed to elevating style and confidence, Africana’s influence extends far beyond the borders of Nigeria, into other African countries, while gearing up for further regional and international growth.