African youth tasks on fostering unity among nations

The founder of Mission Africa (MA), Victoria Adasonla, has said she will continue to promote policies and unity among African nations.



Adansola stressed that the aim is to promote entrepreneurship, business development, and skills acquisition among African youth.



Speaking during a two-day conference and awards organised by the Woman With a Mission Organization (WWMRA) at Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, she said the focus of the summit is creating business opportunities, networking to advance socio-economic integration, and fostering multilateral African relations.



“We intend to raise an army of elite citizens, especially our youth and diasporans, to create sustainable growth in Africa. We see an Africa where there is no discrimination, segregation, or prejudice among us and the world at large.”



Personalities who attended the events included the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Zwide Ka Langa, Dr. BJ Langa, and Eng Joseph from Zimbabwe, among others.