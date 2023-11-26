African fashion has come of age—Egbochie

By Jimoh Tri

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fidossi wines & spirits, Fidelis Egbochie, has said that African fashion has come a long way.

Speaking at the 6th edition of the African Fashion Designer Awards held in Lagos, he said the creativity of our local designers is outstanding.



“African fashion has come a long way. The creativity of our local designers is outstanding. Providing the platforms to showcase this creativity and the men and women behind them will raise the profile of our local fashion brands while attracting scaled patronage, and economic opportunities for the continent.”



He added “Mood, as a brand that inspires moments of brilliance, creativity and fun is proud to celebrate and showcase the best fashion designs on the continent.”



Dasilva Olasunkanmi, the organiser of the awards, thanked the top Italian ‘champagne’, Mood, from the stables of Fidossi Wines and Spirits brand for supporting the 6th edition of the African Fashion Designer Awards that show cased African creative talents.”



He said the show charmed local designs and traditional fabrics.

“Great partners provide growth support. We are glad to have Mood support this edition of the African Fashion Designer Awards. It shows that the brand is passionate about Africa.

“The brand support has expanded our coverage and enabled us to assemble, showcase and celebrate some of the best designers on the continent.”

Annually the awards spotlight, recognise and reward the ingenuity as well as the impressive creativity of emerging and established fashion designers on the continent.

Recipients of this year’s awards include 1981 Clothing which emerged as the African Fashion Designer of the Year in the male category, Mimaxclusive, the winner of the African Fashion Designer Award in the female category; House of Viola Pelle, the African Fashion Stylist of the Year, and Mumini Fashion, the African Fashion Brand of the Year, amongst other top winners.