African business women behind men counterpart by $320b

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has said that her ministry will work towards policies that will bridge the $320 billion finance gap between African women and their men counterparts.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

This is as over 30 female business stakeholders, including the Chairperson for Nigerian National Advisory Board for Impact Investing, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika; NABII CEO, Ms Etemore Glover gathered in Lagos at the Gender Impact Investment summit, to discuss how to close the gender financing gap in Nigeria.

Their male counterpart including Vice Chair for the Nigerian National Advisory Board for Impact Investing, NABII, Engr Afolabi Oladele; Executive Director, Retail and Digital Bank, Wema Bank, Mr Tunde Mabawonku, also came to provide support.

In her keynote address, the Minister who was represented by her Special Adviser (Strategy) Carol Nelson-Atuonwo, said: “Closing the financial gap for women in Nigeria is achievable and will entail concerted efforts in policy making, capacity building on gender mainstreaming and continuous engagement with all actors and stakeholders with focus on tackling the root causes.”

She emphasised the need for gender lens investing and called for concrete steps to increase women’s participation across the impact investing value chains from asset owners to fund managers.