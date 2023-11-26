Affordable Escapism will address tourism needs of Nigerians — Giwa, Agoye

Keji Giwa and Daniel Agoye of Digital Landlords, have said that “Affordable Escapism,” will address the yearning of many Nigerians to break free from the daily grind to create memorable moments with loved ones without breaking the bank.

According to them, Affordable Escapism, a term coined by them, resonates deeply with Nigerians amidst the economic realities of visa restrictions and the Naira’s volatility against the Dollar.

According to Giwa, “The dream of international travel, once a staple of Nigerian middle-class leisure, has faced a stark reality check. Yet, this has not dampened the spirit of exploration and relaxation among Nigerians.

“Instead, it has redirected it, creating a burgeoning market for recreational real estate within the nation’s own vibrant landscapes. Affordable Escapism offers a compelling alternative, highlighting the allure of local resorts, amusement parks, and entertainment venues across Nigeria.

“It presents a vision where luxury and leisure are accessible without the need for a foreign stamp on your passport. By tapping into the country’s own capacity, Nigeria is crafting its blueprint for a tourism renaissance, with the potential to unlock millions of jobs and draw the gaze of international visitors.

“At the heart of this movement is Giwa Gardens, the largest water park in West Africa offers a range of family-friendly attractions, including water houses, pirate ships, and a wave pool, catering to both domestic and international tourists.

“This establishment is a perfect example of promoting domestic tourism while appealing to a global audience.

“Similarly, Lekki Party Villas, our another innovative project targets adults seeking luxurious, private venues for social gatherings. These villas, featuring amenities like rooftop penthouses and jacuzzis, are designed to align with the evolving economic and social needs of Nigerians.

“Constructed by Digital Landlords, these venues reflect the burgeoning potential in Nigeria’s recreational real estate.

“These establishments are not just leisure spots but symbols of Nigeria’s evolving tourism landscape. They represent the potential of domestic tourism to offer luxurious experiences domestically, contributing significantly to the country’s economic and tourism development.

“As Nigeria continues on this path, it does not simply adapt. it innovates. The nation is proving that adventure and relaxation are within reach. This movement isn’t just about leisure, it’s a robust engine for job creation. From construction to hospitality, the ripple effect of this domestic tourism surge is palpable. Every water slide constructed, every resort room booked, and every event held signals a beacon of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“The economic implications are vast. Local tourism fosters local spending, which cycles back into the nation’s coffers, fostering a sense of self-reliance and economic resilience. Developments in recreational real estate often result in infrastructure enhancements – improved roads, enhanced utilities, and the proliferation of transportation services are but a few of the ancillary benefits that accompany these projects.

“Beyond the horizon, foreign investors are taking notice. Nigeria’s commitment to fostering an environment of affordable escapism is a clarion call to those looking to invest in a market ripe with potential and eagerness for growth,” he added.