Afenifere political division deepens, as Fasoranti, Adebanjo differ on Supreme Court verdict

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders of the Yoruba Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, have disagreed with the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the group after their meeting at the Isanya Ogbo, ljebu, Ogun State, country home of its national leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo., faulted the supreme court verdict, affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

They said that the judgement has rendered the billions of naira expended on electoral reform, a waste.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the group lamented that the court’s verdict ratified brigandage.

But, in a counter-reaction, another leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, disowned the Adebanjo’s position on the supreme court judgement.

Fasoranti said “The attention of the Leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, OFR and other leaders of the apex Yoruba body has been drawn to a communique purportedly released in the name of Afenifere by the General Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseni, where Afenifere is said to fault the Supreme Court judgement upholding Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election as the President of Nigeria.

“This is far from the truth about Afenifere’s leadership position on the matter.

“Let it be on record that Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, OFR and other Afenifere leaders are not privy to such ignominious press release, did not authorise it and do not subscribe to the

seditious act such may portend.

“It is merely an unfortunate misadventure of some Labour Party elements within the Afenifere fold who would rather drag the body’s reputation in the mud to achieve whatever sinister and seditious end they might have concocted.

“The world will recall that the Leader of Afenifere himself, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, OFR had congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on his election into

office, and also expressed solidarity over his victory at the apex court.

“It is then clearly underhanded and mischievous to have such preposterous attack on the judiciary by intemperate elements within the fold, fanning the embers of national discords with political motives, using the name of Afenifere.

“We are unequivocal in reiterating that Pa Ayo Adebanjo is the Acting Leader, who, in the natural and traditional order of Afenifere, is expected to defer to his leader who appointed him, Chief

Reuben Fasoranti, OFR without reservations.

“To do otherwise is to tread such ignoble path in national discourse as this unfortunate release reveals.

“The meeting recently held in Ogbo Ijebu, at no point raised or decided on the attack on the judiciary as the statements of the General Secretary seemed to portray.

” The leaders of Afenifere would like to challenge Chief Ebiseni to offer the world, the true record of deliberations at the said meeting to confirm its concurrence with the communique he so released to the world.

“Afenifere believes that it is time for real governance beyond the politicking that the judiciary has sealed with the Supreme Court judgement.

“We look forward to good governance from the federal, state and local governments, and are prepared to offer constructive feedback, counsel and criticism in the quest for a better Nigeria, and a prosperous nation with viable federating entities.

“The ethos and structure of Afenifere vest the leadership authority in the Leader as the Olori Ebi, until such time that he joins his forebears, notwithstanding whoever he has chosen to act on his behalf.

The statement declared that ” Pa Adebanjo is an acting capacity, hence finality rests with the Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.