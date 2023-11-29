Afe Babalola University wins 2023 Afam Osigwe National Moot Court Competition                      

By Tunde Olofintila

The rating of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, as Number 1 University in Nigeria for two consecutive years (2022 & 2023) and Number 221 in the world in 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings has got a further boost in Abuja last week when the ABUAD Chapter of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria, LAWSAN won the 2023 Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN’s National Moot Court Competition.

The beauty of the victory by ABUAD Law students becomes the more manifest in that the 13-year-old university emerged the winner in a competition involving Federal, State and Private Universities in the country, many of which are several decades older than ABUAD.

ABUAD’s victory this time around is not surprising. During the April 26, 2017 Moot and Mock Trial Competition between Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, and Afe Babalola University, College of Law, ABUAD students emerged victorious in the competition.

The journey to stardom began on April 13, 2023, when the 15 Law Students started preparations for the competition up to May 27, 2023, when they defeated Ekiti State University, EKSU, to emerge Winners at the State Level and consequently qualified to represent Ekiti State.

Still riding on the crest of their success at the State level, the 15 ABUAD Law students defeated Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos, Osun State University, Osogbo, Lead City University, Ibadan and Crescent University, Abeokuta as well as Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, on August 18, 2023 to emerge Winners of the Advocacy Championship and qualified as the University to represent the Universities in the South-West geo-political zone of the country at the national Level.

This was followed on November 13, 2023, with the submission of arguments for both sides (Claimants and Defendants) by ABUAD, University of Jos, Benue State University, University of Calabar and Rivers State University as well as Arthur Jarvis University. The submitted arguments were to be graded by Independent Assessors to determine those who will qualify for the finals in Abuja.

At the end of the assessment, ABUAD emerged first while Benue State University came second, a development which qualified both universities to compete at the finals.

After about one hour of advocacy and oral adumbration on November 23, 2023, the Judges rose and retired to their Chambers for assessment and at the end of the day, ABUAD was declared Winner both on merit and on points.

Reacting to the national victory, the obviously elated Founder & Chancellor of the University, Aare Afe Babalola, OFR, CON, SAN, congratulated the Champions and reminded them to see their victory as just the beginning.

In Babalola’s congratulatory message which was delivered in his office with the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smranda Olarinde and the Provost, College of Law, Prof. Tunde Yebisi, in attendance, the elder statesman advised the students to see their victory this time around as a catalyst that will spur, propel, ginger, inspire and encourage them to greater attainments in the future.

He rounded off with his usual prayer for his students that they would be greater than him.

Olofintila is the Director, Corporate Affairs, ABUAD