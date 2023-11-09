AFCON 2023: CAF to launch online ticket sales Nov 11

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it will launch online ticket sales for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 on Nov. 11.

A statement on the CAF website on Thursday said it is aimed at attracting football fans across the continent and beyond for the African football event.

“Sales will go online on Nov. 11, with the first phase open exclusively for VISA payment card holders.

“Two days later, thus Nov. 13, public sales will go live on the platform.

Tickets can be purchased at http://tickets.cafonline.com/AFCON

It said the move seeks to provide fans the opportunity to secure their tickets well in advance for the tournament scheduled for Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, 2024.

The federation said a dedicated fully functional and user-friendly platform has been developed on the CAF website, to create a pleasant and seamless fan experience for interested persons.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, CAF General Secretary said the federation was committed to creating access to thousands of football fans, who will travel to Cote d’Ivoire to watch the event.

“Online tickets will enhance ticketing experience for fans of African football and the general public.

“The support from the stakeholders has been great and we are hopeful of meeting the increasing demands of the fans and the general public,” he said.

It said 25 per cent of the tickets for the group stage will be available for this phase of sales for fans to secure their seats for the 34th edition of the biennial football fiesta.

Ticket prices range from 5000 FCFA (about 8 US Dollars) for Category Three (3), 10000 FCFA (about 16 US Dollars) for Category Two (2) and 15000 FCFA (about 24 US Dollars).

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the group stage with an opportunity of six tickets for each household.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the African football fiesta is scheduled to kick off in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, 2024(NAN)