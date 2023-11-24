Afatakpa hails Diette-Spiff’s appointment as Maritime varsity Chancellor

Ambassador Freeman Mac-Anthony Aghogho Afatakpa aka Gadafi, South-South Zonal Director for Youth Affairs, International Human Rights Protection Service (IHRPS) has congratulated His Eminence King Alfred Papapreye Diette-Spiff, Seriya II, Amanyanabo of Twon Brass Kingdom of Bayelsa State, on his well-deserved appointment as Chancellor, Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR made the appointment/installation at the University’s first convocation ceremony held on Saturday in Okerenkoko.

The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, represented Mr. President at the ceremony.

Also, the revered Ijaw monarch was conferred a Doctorate Degree (Honouris Causa) of Philosophy of Education by the University.

The Urhobo-born human rights ambassador, Afatakpa in a statement on Sunday in Warri, thanked President Tinubu for having confidence in Diette-Spiff by appointing him as Chancellor of the Nigeria Maritime University, adding that the monarch merited the appointment.

Afatakpa, Chairman/CEO, De-Leo Group of Companies expressed optimism that with Diette-Spiff as Chancellor, the Maritime University will experience tremendous turnaround and development.

He further congratulated Niger Delta Ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo who was also conferred a Doctorate Degree (Honouris Causa) of Philosophy of Education for his immense contributions to the growth of the University.

According to Afatakpa “ High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo also merited the Doctorate Degree, the honour conferred on him by University, considering the role he played in attracting the University to Okerenkoko, in Gbaramatu Kingdom and his personal sacrifice towards the kick-off and development of the University.