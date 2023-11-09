Aerobics/Taekwondo: LCC creates Patron’s Cocktail to promote networking, others

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of an effort to promote networking, social interaction, and participation of young people in Aerobics /Taekwondo Sessions, the Lagos Country Club, LCC, added a feather to its activities by creating ‘the Patron’s Cocktail ‘ an avenue to engage members of the Aerobics/Taekwondo session on chatting the way forward.

The President, LCC, Seyi Adewunmi, who appreciated the patrons of Aerobics/Taekwondo for putting the event together disclosed that, it was initiated to strengthen the relationship in the session to welcome the families as well as new members to be able to introduce all the values of the session to them.

According to him, the Aerobics/Taekwondo session is one of the sessions creating by LCC that cuts across every gender and age adding that the session is very important to the Club.

In his contribution, Chairman, Aerobics/Taekwondo Session, LCC, Adetayo Adegboye, said, the Patron’s Cocktail was initiated last year and it is a forum that gathers members of the session as well as invited guests to showcase activities of the session and to bring people together towards the end of the year so as to reflect on all the activities and to merry together.

“It is an avenue to share experiences, discuss what we are doing in the session, and the challenges we are facing. It is a family club and as a family, we are expected to share ideas within ourselves. The session promotes participation of young people.

“There are levels you have to attain before joining the club. We have managers of companies, directors, assistant managers that join the club because there is a level you have to attain before joining the club. For anyone who joins the club, the children and wife are automatic members of the club. All of them grow within the line to become full members thereafter.

“As a family club, we share our problems and once we can identify that our members are having challenges, we ensure that such individuals are lifted up. We have several cases where people have health challenges, we ensure that such challenges are addressed.

Also, Past President, Lagos Country Club and a member of the session, Tajudeen Akande, reiterated that the Patron’s Cocktail is one of the events that have been introduced to bring members together to socialise and interact for better business networking.

“One of the cardinal objectives of this session is for members to leverage on one another, to leverage on business networking. The activities of this session, which are aerobics and taekwondo, are designed to make our members keep fit. My advice to our members is that they should be deliberate about including physical activities in their daily routine,” he said.

Immediate Past President, LCC, Architect Funmi Bankole, said, “It is a nice avenue to interact and have fun. We appreciate the patron of the session for sponsoring the event and giving us a platform to express ourselves. The session itself has to encourage young people to come for this kind of event. We will encourage them”, he said.

In his contribution, Ex-Chairman, Taekwondo/Aerobics session and the patron of the session, Mr. Trombi Telesfore Filippo, stated that the Session encourages people to develop skills, to keep fit as well as promoting participation of young people.

“We have seen more participation of women in the session. We have also drawn the attention of schools to the session in the club. More schools are partaking in taekwondo and discipline,” he said.

In her contribution, Barr Nimota Omope, Past National Lawn Tennis Champion in Nigeria and Former Chairman Aerobics/Taekwondo session, said, the Patron’s Cocktail was an avenue to members to come together as well as interact and welcome new members.

“Our role as women in this session is to encourage our children to join Taekwondo. The session as a self defense is very important to children most especially the female children. We encourage them to keep fit through aerobics. When a woman is fit, she is healthy and is able to do things for herself. We play tennis and other sports.

“I have represented Nigeria in different tournaments both national and international. I was a former national tennis player. I am still active in LCC, Lawn Tennis session. I am still the number one both in singles and doubles. We keep fit, play everyday and train. We encourage children. We have Coaches that instruct children in different sports. We have lots of sessions.

Also, Olayinka Ogunmekan, said , this session encourages social interaction, networking adding members are not only known for fighting on the court.