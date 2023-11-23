Aelex wins 8th consecutive Law Firm Of The Year Award

By Henry Ojelu

In a remarkable achievement, AELEX has once again clinched the prestigious title of Law Firm of the Year – Nigeria at the 2023 Who’s Who Legal (WWL) Awards, marking an impressive achievement as the only law firm in West Africa to win a Who’s Who Legal Firm of the Year Award in 2023.

AELEX’s Managing Partner Adedapo Tunde-Olowu SAN and Senior Associate Oluwaseun Philip-Idiok at the Awards Ceremony, a black tie event, held at the HAC London.

This accolade adds to the firm’s illustrious record, making it the eighth time that AELEX has been honored as the foremost legal entity in Nigeria by WWL in the 14 years of the award, with the initial recognition bestowed upon the firm in 2009 during the award’s inaugural year.

The announcement of the winners unfolded on November 9, 2023, at a sophisticated black-tie awards ceremony held at the Honourable Artillery Company in London. The event brought together esteemed legal professionals and representatives from some of the world’s premier law firms and consulting establishments. The awards ceremony, spanning 40 practice areas and encompassing over 75 countries, celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of law firms, legal practitioners, consulting firms, and consulting experts on a global scale over the past year.

Who’s Who Legal, hosted by Lexology, is renowned for spotlighting only the foremost practitioners in each field. This distinction is based exclusively on an impartial and comprehensive research process, which includes feedback from private practitioners, clients, and sector experts. Winners were meticulously selected based on various criteria, such as client and peer feedback, demonstrated excellence in their work, the breadth and depth of their practice areas, geographical reach, and the number of individuals recognized as WWL Thought Leaders.

Rupert Wilson, Head of Research at WWL, remarked, “This evening’s winners can take pride in the knowledge that it is endorsements by their peers and clients, who have seen their skills and capabilities first-hand, that were a major factor in their award wins. Over 300,000 individual recommendations were received by WWL in the past 12 months, from legal practitioners worldwide, with winners routinely receiving dozens of separate nominations from across the market.”

Maintaining its status as one of the preeminent law firms in West Africa, AELEX, with offices in Nigeria and Ghana, stands as a recognised leader in delivering legal services across various practice areas. The firm is steadfast in its commitment to establishing a practice devoted to developing both local and international expertise, acquiring pertinent skills, and fostering competencies.