Adherence to rules, strategy prevents investment losses – Financial analyst

By Chris Onuoha

A financial analyst and investments trader, Olumide Adesina has advised businessmen, entrepreneurs and currency trading enthusiasts in the country to pay heed to the rules and strategy of making good income through money trading and keeping huge investments running at minimal risks.

Adesina, who is the Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Economics made the remark recently at a seminar where he allayed the fears of people shying away from currency trading and thinking that its risks are greater than the gains.

The investment trader also admonished enthusiasts to key into the knowledge bank of currency trading to accelerate their businesses and to beware of currency trading fraudsters who coerce people with mouth-watering promises, only to get attention for their own gains.

He said, “We often see stories of currency traders claiming to have made quick fortunes and are living extremely wealthy lives. However, most of such articles end with a link to open an account with a Forex broker or purchase a reliable trading system.

“Common sense would dictate that such stories should be set aside as marketing gimmicks, but the flashes of stories we read will distract our thoughts for days to come. The desire to live a rich life often makes people want to open a Forex trading account right away,” said Adesina.

He mentioned that there are no limits on capital required, trading time, or the amount of money one can earn, adding that a double-edged sword; the leverage offered by forex brokers is unparalleled.

Adesina also noted that all the facts are things that encourage beginners to get rich quickly, saying that, unlike the traditional business and investment world, it doesn’t take long to make money with forex trading.

“This is important. It is one reason why the topic of wealth creation often comes up in foreign exchange discussions. It is very possible to get rich through FX trading. However, it won’t happen overnight.

“It can take years for a retailer to turn a small trading account into a large trading account. And there’s always the risk of losing everything. This leads to the question of optimal starting capital for a Forex trading account,” he said.

Speaking further, Adesina mentioned that there are forex brokers that allow you to trade even if you have $1 in your account, adding that with such a small amount, it is virtually impossible to earn any meaningful income.

“Even experienced traders can face 5 to 6 losses in a row. As a rule of thumb, a trader should not lose more than 2 percent of his capital if a stop-loss order is triggered.

“All successful forex traders manage risk. This is one of, if not the most important factors for continued profitability. Firstly, the risk of each trade must be kept very low, usually less than 1 percent. This means that if one have an account worth $2,000 in one trade, he should not lose more than $20,” Adesina added.

He stressed that the losses may seem small which may also add up, while advising that a good day trading strategy will see strings of losses, but mentioned that risks and rewards indicate how much capital is at risk to achieve a specific return.

“If a trader loses 10 pips on a losing trade, but on a winning trade he earns 20 pips, he can make more profit on the winner than he loses on the loser. This means that the trader is making a profit even if he only wins 50 percent of the trades.

“Therefore, getting more profits from successful trades is also a strategic element that many currency traders strive for. A high winning rate in a trade means that the risk and reward ratio is more flexible, and a high risk and reward means that you can profit even if the winning rate is low.

Adesina also advised potential investors to pay heed to the rudiments of staying afloat and becoming successful in business by having a good knowledge of fundamental and technical analysis. He noted that there is a need for the potential investor to pay attention to the latest news, policy announcements, industry trends and take advantage of trading rebates.

“The percentage of traders who successfully complete the year without losing their accounts is very low. Most often, beginners lack discipline and do not stick to proven strategies.

“Additionally, misuse of leverage is also one of the reasons why most novice traders fail. Therefore, a Forex trader who is well prepared to check and correct trading errors, remains disciplined, shows patience, and uses proper leverage, will be able to trade in the Forex market for a period commensurate with his initial capital.

“You can definitely get rich with it. However, only a handful of retailers are able to successfully implement this plan. Just like any other profession, dedication, and discipline are essential to success in trading the foreign exchange market,” concludes Adesina.