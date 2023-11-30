Adepoju confirmed as substantive comptroller general of immigration

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

She reportedly made the disclosure while addressing men and officers of the service at a routine parade on Wednesday, adding that her decoration would soon be made public.

“You may also wish to know that, through the grace of God and the benevolence of the present government, I have been confirmed as a substantive Comptroller General of Immigration,” a statement by the Public Relations Unit of the Service quoted her as saying.”

After the expiration of the tenure of the former CG, Isah Jere, whose tenure expired on May 29, 2023, Mrs Adepoju as the most senior deputy comptroller-general (DCG) was appointed as acting CG to lead the NIS.

The CG further announced that some members of the top management team who took part in a promotion examination recently have been elevated to the ranks of deputy Comptrollers-general (DCGs).