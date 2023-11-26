Adeleke wants to revive LG administration in Osun – ALGON chair

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Resuscitation of Local Government administration in Osun state has been a major priority of the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke since he assumed office last year.



This was disclosed by Osun State Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Osun state chapter, Sarafa Awotunde while speaking on the first anniversary of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration in the state.



He said the third tier of government in the state had collapsed when Adeleke ascended the governorship seat, hence, concerted efforts to return life to the tier since the PDP return to power last year.

“When we return to power what we met at the local government is nothing to write home about. We were shocked at the level of deterioration in the various local government areas of the state. Governance was dead at the third tier of government in the state, hence, effort by the present administration to breadth life to the tier of government there.

“The last time quality governance was witnessed at the third tier was during the Prince Olagusoye Oyinlola-led PDP administration in the state. This testifys to the people-oriented administration the party is renowned for.

“Presently, the Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen have been meeting with the workers at the level through Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, to ensure that confidence is returned to the workforce”, he said.

Awotunde, who is the Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, said the PDP-led administration in the state would ensure that people at the grassroots enjoy good governance through effective local government administration.