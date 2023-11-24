Home » News » Adeleke orders probe of night demolition in Osun markets
News

November 24, 2023

Adeleke orders probe of night demolition in Osun markets

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered investigation into demolition of structures at night, in some markets in Osogbo, the state capital.

It was gathered that some individuals stormed Ayegbaju, Alekuwodo and Oke-Fia markets and pulled down structures placed outside the perimeter fences.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, stated that government officials were not involved in the raids.

