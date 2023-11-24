Adeleke orders probe of night demolition in Osun markets

Gov Adeleke
By Shina Abubakar
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered investigation into demolition of structures at night, in some markets in Osogbo, the state capital.
It was gathered that some individuals stormed Ayegbaju, Alekuwodo and Oke-Fia markets and pulled down structures placed outside the perimeter fences.
Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, stated that government officials were not involved in the raids.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.